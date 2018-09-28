Lazio, Parolo: "Il derby una gara a sé, felici di essere davanti"

© foto di Federico Gaetano

"È sempre una partita a sé e non conta se è un momento migliore per noi e peggiore per loro". Marco Parolo ha le idee chiare, in vista del derby che vedrà la sua Lazio impegnata contro la Roma. Il centrocampista biancoceleste ne ha parlato al Corriere dello Sport: "Il giocatore decisivo? Io dico Immobile, è un giocatore favoloso. La situazione della Roma? Non è facile spiegarla, fatto sta che siamo contenti di essere davanti in questo momento".