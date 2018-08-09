Lazio, possibile offerta last minute del Man United per Milinkovic-Savic

La situazione di Sergej Milinkovic-Savic tiene in ansia i tifosi e l'ambiente laziale. La dead line del mercato inglese prevista per oggi alle 18 fa paura, con il Manchester United che potrebbe presentare una ricchissima offerta last minute per il serbo da 110 milioni di euro più bonus, anche se le tempistiche vanno tutte a favore della permanenza del giocatore in Serie A. Una permanenza che resterebbe comunque in bilico visto che il Real Madrid continua a essere interessato e la chiusura delle trattative spagnole è prevista per il 31 agosto. A riportarlo è l'edizione romana del Corriere della Sera.