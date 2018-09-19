  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Le pagelle della Samp - Caprari cecchino, Audero para anche le mosche

19.09.2018 20:57 di Andrea Losapio  Twitter:    articolo letto 8096 volte
Fonte: Sampdoria-Fiorentina 1-1
Audero 7 - Para praticamente tutto, anche di più. Mantiene in linea di galleggiamento, pur sbagliando un paio di ripartenze con la mano.

Sala 5 - Viene saltato a turno da un po' tutti.

Tonelli 6 - Meglio dei compagni di reparto, è l'unico a non essere saltato sistematicamente nel primo tempo.

Andersen 4,5 - Sbaglia un retropassaggio al terzo minuto, si perde Simeone al tredicesimo. Non sembra mai sicuro.

Murru 6 - Un paio di discese, nulla più, almeno in avanti. Dietro si nobilita con un paio di interventi.

Barreto 6,5 - Tenta di cucire il gioco, sventaglia un gran bell'assist per l'1-1 di Caprari.

Ekdal 5,5 - Si fa notare più per le imprecisioni che per il lavoro oscuro.

Linetty 5 - Sbaglia quasi tutti i passaggi, pure quelli più semplici. Serata no (Dal 55' Praet 6,5 - Migliora sensibilmente il centrocampo).

Caprari 7 - È l'unico a impensierire la difesa viola per un gran lasso di tempo. Poi segna anche (dal 70' Ramirez s.v.).

Quagliarella 5 - Si vede poco, zero tiri verso la porta (Dall'82' Kownacki s.v.)

Defrel 5 - Come i compagni di reparto, non si vedono quasi mai.
