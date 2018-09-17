  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Le pagelle della Spal - Petagna show, Felipe un muro

17.09.2018 22:30 di Andrea Losapio  Twitter:    articolo letto 14883 volte
© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Gomis 6 - Praticamente mai impegnato, è solo ordinaria amministrazione.

Cionek 6,5 - Non viene mai superato da Gomez, gioca una buonissima partita.

Vicari 6,5 - Nei corpo a corpo con Zapata non demerita lasciandogli pochissimo spazio (dal 78' Djourou s.v.).

Felipe 7 - Fa buona guardia in difesa, è pericoloso in attacco. Gran parte del merito del primo gol è suo.

Lazzari 6,5 - Un motorino sulla fascia, salta più volte il suo diretto avversario (dall'85' Simic s.v.).

Kurtic 6 - Lavoro di cucitura in mezzo al campo, senza però affondare più di tanto.

Schiattarella 6,5 - Davanti alla difesa riesce a far girare bene le mezz'ali, schermando anche la difesa.

Missiroli 6,5 - Non al meglio fisicamente, gioca comunque ad alto livello finché non viene sostituito (dal 72' Everton Luiz s.v.).

Fares 6,5 - Ha la meglio su Castagne sul suo lato, va anche vicino alla rete.

Petagna 7,5 - Spesso sgraziato, nel primo tempo sbaglia un gol abbastanza semplice mettendo dove Gollini può arrivare. Poi però si rilancia: anche fortunato, nel 2-0 la deviazione è macroscopica.

Antenucci 6,5 - Da più di qualche grattacapo alla retroguardia nerazzurra, è sempre complicato da intercettare.
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Europa

EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

...con Gustavo Gomez

...con Gustavo Gomez “Sono contento, al Palmeiras c’è una struttura incredibile. Sto giocando bene, ho continuità. Mi sono ambientato subito”. Così a TuttoMercatoWeb il difensore del Palmeiras, ex Milan, Gustavo Gomez. La sua situazione di mercato al Milan non è stata facile... “È stata una situazione...
