Lecce, Sticchi Damiani: "Prenderemo un centrale esperto e due punte"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Intervenuto in conferenza stampa, il presidente del Lecce Saverio Sticchi Damiani ha parlato del restyling del "Via del Mare": "Abbiamo deciso di attivarci e non perdere tempo. Abbiamo messo un budget a fondo perduto per investire in alcune cose: dal ripristino dei seggiolini in alcuni settori, al nuovo impianto di illuminazione. Tutte cose funzionali per l'iscrizione al campionato: per fortuna abbiamo fatto tutti questi lavoro in tempi da record, ci siamo potuti iscrivere senza dover indicare uno stadio sostitutivo. La nostra idea, però, è di non fermarci a questi lavori, perché altrimenti non ci presenteremmo in maniera adeguata alla Serie A. Mercato? A breve prenderemo un centrale difensivo esperto, uno giovane e due attaccanti. Il sogno di cui parlai tempo fa? Era Yilmaz".