Lewandowski-Bayern, è rottura totale: "200 milioni o niente addio"

E' rottura totale tra il Bayern Monaco e Robert Lewandowski. Secondo quanto riporta la Bild, il club avrebbe comunicato che "se il suo agente Pini Zahavi non si presenterà con un'offerta da 200 milioni di euro, non risponderemo neanche al telefono". Per Cadena Ser, intanto, il polacco vorrebbe andare al Real Madrid, le alternative sono Manchester United, Chelsea, PSG, forse la Juventus ma il prezzo fissato dai bavaresi è probitivo e nessuno pare intenzionato a pagarlo.