Lukaku: "Quel che è successo in finale mi ha fatto arrabbiare. Ma l'Inter non è morta"

#WeLoveYouRom. Oggi i tifosi dell'Inter hanno reso omaggio e sostenuto Romelu Lukaku portando l'hashtag in vetta alle tendenze per tutta la giornata. E la punta dell'Inter ha ringraziato i sostenitori nerazzurri con un messaggio su Instagram. "Prima di tutto voglio dire grazie per tutto quello che avete fatto per me e la mia famiglia. Quest'anno come squadra siamo cresciuti molto insieme ed è un onore rappresentare un club che amo da quando sono bambino. Sì, quello che è successo nel finale mi ha fatto incazzare, ma mi batterò. Non ho mai avuto niente nel modo più semplice nella vita, come molti di voi sanno, e questa esperienza mi renderà più forte. Una cosa è certa: l'Inter non è morta, e questa esperienza ci renderà migliori come squadra! C'è unità e stiamo andando nella giusta direzione. Ai fan voglio dire grazie, per essere così solidali in ogni partita in casa o in trasferta, vi voglio bene ragazzi. Apprezzo i messaggi che ho ricevuto. Torneremo sempre. Forza Inter".