Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroRisultati
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBeneventoBolognaCagliariCrotoneFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpeziaTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBeneventoCasertanaCataniaCatanzaroCesenaChievoFidelis AndriaGiana ErminioJuve StabiaLatinaLivornoNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPisaPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaSienaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVenezia
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Lukaku: "Quel che è successo in finale mi ha fatto arrabbiare. Ma l'Inter non è morta"

Lukaku: "Quel che è successo in finale mi ha fatto arrabbiare. Ma l'Inter non è morta"TUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Getty/Uefa/Image Sport
Oggi alle 18:38Serie A
di Marco Conterio

#WeLoveYouRom. Oggi i tifosi dell'Inter hanno reso omaggio e sostenuto Romelu Lukaku portando l'hashtag in vetta alle tendenze per tutta la giornata. E la punta dell'Inter ha ringraziato i sostenitori nerazzurri con un messaggio su Instagram. "Prima di tutto voglio dire grazie per tutto quello che avete fatto per me e la mia famiglia. Quest'anno come squadra siamo cresciuti molto insieme ed è un onore rappresentare un club che amo da quando sono bambino. Sì, quello che è successo nel finale mi ha fatto incazzare, ma mi batterò. Non ho mai avuto niente nel modo più semplice nella vita, come molti di voi sanno, e questa esperienza mi renderà più forte. Una cosa è certa: l'Inter non è morta, e questa esperienza ci renderà migliori come squadra! C'è unità e stiamo andando nella giusta direzione. Ai fan voglio dire grazie, per essere così solidali in ogni partita in casa o in trasferta, vi voglio bene ragazzi. Apprezzo i messaggi che ho ricevuto. Torneremo sempre. Forza Inter".

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

First of all i want to say thank you for all what you guys have done for my family and myself. This year as a team we grown a lot together and it’s an honour to represent a club that i loved since i’ve been a kid. Yes what happened in the final pissed me off but i will fight back. I never had shit the easy way in life as many of you know and this experience will make me stronger. 1 thing is for sure inter is not dead and this experience will make us better as a team! there’s unity and we’re heading the right direction. To the fans i want to say thank you for being so supportive every game home or away i love you guys. I appreciate the messages i’ve got. We will be back sempre forza inter 🖤💙

Un post condiviso da Romelu Lukaku (@romelulukaku) in data:

Articoli correlati
Anche l'Inter si coccola Lukaku dopo la campagna social dei tifosi: "WeLoveYouRom" Anche l'Inter si coccola Lukaku dopo la campagna social dei tifosi: "WeLoveYouRom"...
I tifosi dell'Inter stanno con Lukaku: l'hashtag #WeLoveYouRom prima tendenza su Twitter I tifosi dell'Inter stanno con Lukaku: l'hashtag #WeLoveYouRom prima tendenza su...
Inter, Lukaku in disparte durante la premiazione. Ma il futuro nerazzurro riparte da lui Inter, Lukaku in disparte durante la premiazione. Ma il futuro nerazzurro riparte...
Altre notizie Serie A
I numeri gufano il PSG: le ultime sei debuttanti in finale di Champions hanno sempre perso I numeri gufano il PSG: le ultime sei debuttanti in finale di Champions hanno sempre perso
Tuchel spiega la panchina di Verratti: "Non è pronto per i 90 minuti" Tuchel spiega la panchina di Verratti: "Non è pronto per i 90 minuti"
TOP NEWS Ore 20 - PSG-Bayern, ci siamo: i 22 in campo. Raiola su Ibra: "Ancora niente accordo" TOP NEWS Ore 20 - PSG-Bayern, ci siamo: i 22 in campo. Raiola su Ibra: "Ancora niente accordo"
Coman come Henry, la frecciata di Capello: "Alla Juventus sono recidivi" Coman come Henry, la frecciata di Capello: "Alla Juventus sono recidivi"
Del Piero su Lewandowski: "È il numero 9 per eccellenza, fa cose incredibili da anni" Del Piero su Lewandowski: "È il numero 9 per eccellenza, fa cose incredibili da anni"
Roma, Pastore: "Volevo restare al PSG, ma erano arrivati giocatori più forti di me" Roma, Pastore: "Volevo restare al PSG, ma erano arrivati giocatori più forti di me"
Il valzer delle panchine di A: Italiano resta a Spezia. Genoa-D'Aversa e Liverani-Parma Il valzer delle panchine di A: Italiano resta a Spezia. Genoa-D'Aversa e Liverani-Parma
Miralem Pjanic è positivo al Covid 19: si unirà al Barcellona solo tra quindici giorni Miralem Pjanic è positivo al Covid 19: si unirà al Barcellona solo tra quindici giorni
Editoriale di Andrea Losapio Una finale da sogno, ma il PSG pensa a Messi. Inter, rivoluzione o Juventus? Una finale da sogno, ma il PSG pensa a Messi. Inter, rivoluzione o Juventus?Quella di stasera a Lisbona è la miglior finale che il...
Le più lette
1 UFFICIALE: Juventus, annunciato lo staff di Pirlo. Tudor vice, c'è anche Baronio
2 Inter, Conte si sente tradito da chi lo ha scelto: zero feeling con Marotta e Ausilio...
3 Inter, Conte vuole un ruolo da manager. Anche De Zerbi in lizza per l'eventuale sostituzione...
4 UFFICIALE: Parma, esonerato D'Aversa. "Venute meno coesione ed entusiasmo"
5 Bologna, Mihajlovic positivo al Covid-19. E' asintomatico e rimarrà in isolamento...
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53

Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000