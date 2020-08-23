Lukaku: "Quel che è successo in finale mi ha fatto arrabbiare. Ma l'Inter non è morta"
#WeLoveYouRom. Oggi i tifosi dell'Inter hanno reso omaggio e sostenuto Romelu Lukaku portando l'hashtag in vetta alle tendenze per tutta la giornata. E la punta dell'Inter ha ringraziato i sostenitori nerazzurri con un messaggio su Instagram. "Prima di tutto voglio dire grazie per tutto quello che avete fatto per me e la mia famiglia. Quest'anno come squadra siamo cresciuti molto insieme ed è un onore rappresentare un club che amo da quando sono bambino. Sì, quello che è successo nel finale mi ha fatto incazzare, ma mi batterò. Non ho mai avuto niente nel modo più semplice nella vita, come molti di voi sanno, e questa esperienza mi renderà più forte. Una cosa è certa: l'Inter non è morta, e questa esperienza ci renderà migliori come squadra! C'è unità e stiamo andando nella giusta direzione. Ai fan voglio dire grazie, per essere così solidali in ogni partita in casa o in trasferta, vi voglio bene ragazzi. Apprezzo i messaggi che ho ricevuto. Torneremo sempre. Forza Inter".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
First of all i want to say thank you for all what you guys have done for my family and myself. This year as a team we grown a lot together and it’s an honour to represent a club that i loved since i’ve been a kid. Yes what happened in the final pissed me off but i will fight back. I never had shit the easy way in life as many of you know and this experience will make me stronger. 1 thing is for sure inter is not dead and this experience will make us better as a team! there’s unity and we’re heading the right direction. To the fans i want to say thank you for being so supportive every game home or away i love you guys. I appreciate the messages i’ve got. We will be back sempre forza inter 🖤💙
Un post condiviso da Romelu Lukaku (@romelulukaku) in data:
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53
Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati
P.IVA 01488100510