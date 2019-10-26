Maldini: "Amo il Milan, non farò mai il dirigente in un altro club"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

La carriera di Paolo Maldini da dirigente è iniziata al Milan e finirà al Milan. A dichiararlo, nel corso di una intervista rilasciata ai microfoni di 'Sky', lo stesso dirigente del club rossonero: "Non andrò a fare questo lavoro da un'altra parte. Spero di rimanere sempre qui, ma quindi finirò sarà conclusa anche la mia avventura dirigenziale. Ci sono mattine in cui mi sveglio e penso ma chi me lo fa fare, ma succedeva anche quando facevo il calciatore. Io ho grande amore per questi colori e questo sentimento nessuno me lo farà mai mettere in dubbio".