Man United, Matic deciderà con Solskjaer: Inter e Milan alla finestra

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Sia Inter che Milan negli ultimi giorni - sarà per la presenza di Mijatovic in Italia - sono stati accostati al nome di Nemanja Matic (30), il cui futuro però è ancora incerto. Stando a quanto riferito da ESPN, il centrocampista serbo sta parlando con Solskjaer per capire che piani ha per lui: se lo considera importante resterà, ma con un ruolo secondario probabilmente farà le valigie.