TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Marotta: "Sta nascendo una grande Inter. Club solido, Conte top player"

06.07.2019 12:45 di Tommaso Bonan   articolo letto 7719 volte

"Il mio primo affare importante? Da ds del Varese, nel 1980, quando presi Michelangelo Rampulla dalla Pattese, in Sicilia, per due milioni di lire. Mi pare che il ragazzo abbia poi fatto carriera". Nella lunga intervista rilasciata a Sportweek, l'ad dell'Inter Beppe Marotta ripercorre alcune delle tappe principali della propria carriera da dirigente: "L'affare più deludente e il capolavoro? Nel 2001 all’Atalanta vendemmo Cristian Zenoni e Donati al Milan per 45 miliardi di lire più Comandini, valutato circa 15 miliardi. Da Comandini mi aspettavo molto, ma il suo rendimento non fu all’altezza. L’affare migliore penso che sia stato Pogba alla Juve: lo prendemmo a zero dallo United e lo rivendemmo per 115 allo stesso Manchester".

Non manca, in chiusura, anche un riferimento all'Inter di oggi: "Sta nascendo una grande Inter. Si dice sempre che la squadra sia lo specchio della società e questa Inter è oggi una grande società, con una proprietà solida e lungimirante. La squadra ne assumerà le sembianze. Antonio Conte è il nostro top player".
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

