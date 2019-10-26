Mazzarri: "Chi è scontento non contamini il gruppo. A gennaio vedremo"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Momento difficile in casa Torino, reduce da qualche risultato negativo. In conferenza stampa, mister Walter Mazzarri ha parlato della situazione all'interno dello spogliatoio granata, dove ci sono un paio di musi lunghi a causa dello scarso utilizzo: "I ragazzi hanno fatto un bel confronto, sanno che l'allenatore è coerente. Chi non gioca deve essere professionale, senza contaminare in maniera negativa il gruppo. Tutti si vogliono bene, so che da questo punto di vista non ci sono problemi. Ora siamo questi, a gennaio cercheremo di trovare una soluzione per gli scontenti. I giocatori sono pagati anche per accettare le scelte degli allenatori. L'eliminazione dall'Europa League ci ha creato questo sovrannumero. Io ho due cellulari a disposizione, possono parlare con me e dirmi se sono scontenti: l'importante è non contaminare gli altri. Dovete riportare le cose giuste, quelle che ho detto, fuori qui".