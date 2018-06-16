Milan, 3 club di Istanbul su Kalinic. Che resta dubbioso sulla Turchia

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Non solo il Siviglia su Nikola Kalinic, attaccante arrivato lo scorso anno al Milan. Secondo la Gazzetta dello Sport infatti sta montando una sorta di corsa a tre per il croato con protagoniste le squadre di Istanbul: Galatasaray, Besiktas e Fenerbahce sono infatti pronte a darsi battaglia, anche se nessuna pare intenzionata a proporre un acquisto a titolo definitivo, strada preferita del Milan. Lo stesso Kalinic, in attesa di proposte ufficiali, non sembra convinto della destinazione turca.