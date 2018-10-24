Milan, Bakayoko: "Difficile digerire il ko nel derby. Col Betis serve la vittoria"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Tiemoué Bakayoko, centrocampista del Milan, intervenendo in conferenza stampa alla vigilia del match di Europa League contro il Betis è tornato a parlare anche del recente ko nel derby: "Perdere all'ultimo minuto non è mai semplice da digerire, siamo delusi, la sconfitta fa parte della vita, ora siamo focalizzati sulla partita di domani. Il Betis? Sarà una gara difficile, quella spagnola è una buona squadra. Sarà importante vincere per provare ad avere i nove punti per la qualificazione".