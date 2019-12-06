Milan, Bonaventura: "La classifica non rispecchia il nostro potenziale"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Il momento del Milan raccontato da Giacomo Bonaventura a Sky Sport. Si parte dalla classifica che "non rispecchia il potenziale di questa squadra. Le prestazioni si sono alzate e questo ci può portare a migliorare". Poi la sfida al Bologna. "Una partita importantissima, dobbiamo dare continuità ai risultati. A Parma non era facile vincere ma ci siamo riusciti, se non vinciamo a Bologna non troveremo continuità nei risultati".