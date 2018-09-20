Milan, Caldara al 90': "Felici per i tre punti, partita fondamentale per me"

© foto di J.M.Colomo

Mattia Caldara, difensore del Milan, è intervenuto al termine del match vinto contro il Dudelange (0-1 il risultato finale). Ecco le sue parole ai microfoni di Sky Sport:

Come è andato il tuo esordio?

"È stata una partita fondamentale per me. Abbiamo giocato con la giusta mentalità, anche perché se sbagli rischi di fare brutte figure. Siamo stati bravi a reggere nel primo tempo e segnare nel secondo. Siamo felici per i tre punti".

Sta crescendo l'intesa con Romagnoli?

"Sì, giocare aiuta molto. Ogni allenamento imparo qualcosa. Devo migliorare giorno per giorno. Sono davvero felice per questa sera".

Sei contento delle parole di Gattuso?

"Sì, sicuramente. Fa piacere ricevere parole da un campione come il mister. Devo continuare così, devo mettere la voglia ad ogni allenamento".

Sai chi c'è domenica a San Siro?

"Sì, lo so benissimo".