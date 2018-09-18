Milan, Caldara verso l'esordio in rossonero: possibile impiego giovedì

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Cambi in vista per Gennaro Gattuso. In vista del match di Europa League di giovedì contro il Dudelange, il tecnico del Milan dovrebbe effettuare diverse variazioni di interpreti in campo. Come si legge sull'edizione odierna di Tuttosport, Mattia Caldara, rimasto in panchina contro il Cagliari, potrebbe giocare dal primo minuto al centro della difesa al posto di Musacchio.