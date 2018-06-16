Milan, Callejon e Castillejo in cima alla lista di Mirabelli

Secondo quanto riportato dal quotidiano Tuttosport, i nomi in cima alla lista di Massimiliano Mirabelli come esterno d'attacco, in caso di partenza di Suso, sono quelli di Jose Maria Callejon e Samu Castillejo. L’attaccante del Napoli ha una clausola rescissoria da 20 milioni e non avrebbe alcun problema a giocare in un Milan senza Europa. Castillejo, invece, ha una valutazione decisamente più alta (30-35 milioni) e sarebbe più un sostituto naturale di Suso.