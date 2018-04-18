Milan, con gli agenti di Cutrone si è parlato anche di tre Primavera

Nella giornata di ieri giovanni Branchini e Donato Orgnoni, agenti fra gli altri di Patrick Cutrone, hanno fatto visita a Massimiliano Mirabelli a Casa Milan. Un incontro per parlare del rinnovo dell'attaccante, ma anche e soprattutto per fare il punto su diversi giovani della Primavera rossonera come Bellanova, Llamas e El Hilali. A riportarlo è il quotidiano Tuttosport.