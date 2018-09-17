Milan, Gattuso: "Dobbiamo capire velocemente il gioco di Higuain"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

A che punto è la crescita di Gonzalo Higuain nel Milan? A questa domanda ha provato a rispondere direttamente Gennaro Gattuso, tecnico rossonero intervenuto a Milan TV: "Abbiamo il dovere come staff e come squadra di conoscerci meglio in pochissimo tempo, quindi capire anche le sue caratteristiche. I movimenti che gli piacciono, il modo in cui muove la palla, dobbiamo conoscerci più in fretta possibile perché non abbiamo tempo da perdere".