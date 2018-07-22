Milan, Higuain pallino di Leonardo: servono 60 milioni

Fonte: milannews.it

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Il Chelsea continua a monitorare con particolare interesse la situazione di Gonzalo Higuain, ma gli ultimi accadimenti in casa Milan - scrive La Gazzetta dello Sport - fanno tornare d’attualità la pista rossonera. Il Pipita, infatti, è un vecchio pallino di Leonardo, che potrebbe tornare alla carica nelle prossime settimane. Tra l’altro, il centravanti argentino ha già esternato il suo gradimento per l’eventuale destinazione milanese. La Juve chiede almeno 60 milioni: se il Milan riuscirà a piazzare Kalinic e qualche altra pedina in uscita potrebbe andare all’assalto.