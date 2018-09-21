Milan, Kessie: "Higuain fondamentale. Importante avere giocatori così"

|HOME | EVENTI TMW | REDAZIONE | NETWORK | RMC SPORT
Edizione del TMW News dedicata a Lazio e Milan, entrambe vincenti nel loro debutto stagione in Europa League. In primo piano, inoltre, anche il momento positivo dell'Inter, attesa dalla gara contro la Samp, e la preview di Fiorentina-Spal. Per vedere il TMW News clicca sul video in...
Oggi
20 Set Lazio-Apollon Limassol 2-1 (2)
20 Set Milan: Pranzo UEFA a Lussemburgo
19 Set Real Madrid-Roma 3-0
19 Set Valencia-Juventus 0-2
