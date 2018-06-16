Milan, no alla proposta del Paris Saint-Germain per Bonucci

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Stando a quanto riportato da Tuttosport, il Paris Saint-Germain ha sondato il terreno per capire se Bonucci è sul mercato. Con ogni probabilità, è stato Gigi Buffon - grande amico di Leo - a suggerire ai francesi il nome del difensore milanista. Secondo il Psg, la possibile esclusione del Milan dalle Coppe è un motivo sufficiente per convincere il giocatore a lasciare l’Italia. Ma la società rossonera, come detto, non ha mai preso in considerazione la cessione di Bonucci e ha già detto no alla proposta dei parigini.