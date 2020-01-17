  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Milan, Ricardo Rodriguez in palestra in attesa del via libera per Istanbul

17.01.2020 12:24 di Raimondo De Magistris  Twitter:    articolo letto 2771 volte
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

In attesa del via libera per il trasferimento al Fenerbahce, Ricardo Rodriguez questa mattina ha svolto una seduta di allenamento nella palestra di Milanello. Il calciatore elvetico è ormai a un passo dal club turco, che ha battuto la concorrenza del PSV Eindhoven mettendo sul piatto un contratto economicamente più importante. Rodriguez lascerà il Milan in prestito con obbligo di riscatto fissato a cinque milioni di euro.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Work⚽️💪🏼

Un post condiviso da Ricardo Rodriguez (@rrodriguez.68) in data:

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Enzo Bucchioni

Inter da scudetto: presi Eriksen, Young, Giroud e Spinazzola. Vidal in attesa. Milan, Under per Suso. Rrahmani del Napoli. Gasperini, clamoroso autogol

Primo piano

TMW - Bjarnason-Brescia, l’ufficialità può slittare... perché è venerdì 17

TMW - Bjarnason-Brescia, l’ufficialità può slittare... perché è venerdì 17 Birkir Bjarnason al Brescia, tutto fatto ma probabilmente non arriverà l’annuncio in giornata. Nessun intoppo, semplicemente è... venerdì 17. Una data che il presidente delle Rondinelle Massimo Cellino non ama particolarmente. Bjarnason al Brescia, ci siamo. Ma per mettere tutto nero...
