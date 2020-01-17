Milan, Ricardo Rodriguez in palestra in attesa del via libera per Istanbul

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

In attesa del via libera per il trasferimento al Fenerbahce, Ricardo Rodriguez questa mattina ha svolto una seduta di allenamento nella palestra di Milanello. Il calciatore elvetico è ormai a un passo dal club turco, che ha battuto la concorrenza del PSV Eindhoven mettendo sul piatto un contratto economicamente più importante. Rodriguez lascerà il Milan in prestito con obbligo di riscatto fissato a cinque milioni di euro.