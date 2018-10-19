Milan, Suso: "Il derby l'opportunità giusta per continuare a vincere"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Suso ha parlato così del derby ai microfoni di Milan Tv: “Questo tipo di partite è quello più facile perché ci sono la concentrazione e la motivazione di dover stare attenti, di dover lavorare bene perché c’è il derby. È una delle settimane più facile. In queste partite serve tutto. Serve fortuna, avere la testa fredda di non prendere gol se alla fine sei in vantaggio. Ci saranno dei momenti di difficoltà perché loro giocano molto bene, hanno giocatori di qualità. È l’opportunità giusta per vincere e continuare a crescere. Queste partite ti fanno crescere al doppio della velocità, anche per la fiducia. Sia per noi che per lo staff tecnico è una delle partite più importanti della stagione”.