Monza, Galliani: "Sono stato in prestito 31 anni al Milan"

© foto di DANIELE MASCOLO/PHOTOVIEWS

L'amministratore delegato del Monza, Adriano Galliani, si è presentato in conferenza stampa. "Non mi sarei mai occupato del Lecco, del Como, del Varese, perché da ragazzo ho preso botte. Pietrone alla stazione di Como... Il Monza non è tradire il Milan. Ritorno a casa dopo 31 anni. Sono sempre stato del Monza, ero in prestito. La mia vita senza Silvio Berlusconi sarebbe stata molto diversa, meno piacevole. Tra un po' di giorni, forse già venerdì prossimo, convocherà una conferenza stampa per i progetti del Monza. I giornalisti si ritengano in preallarme, in una sede che deciderà lui, forse a Villa Gernetto. Rispondo a tutti, ma quali obiettivi avrà il Monza... Noi non abbiamo giocato. Si faceva fatica a firmare".