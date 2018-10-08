Mourinho cerca rinforzi in Serie A: Romagnoli e Skriniar nel mirino

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Il Manchester United di José Mourinho cerca un innesto in difesa per il mercato di gennaio. Il manager portoghese, secondo ESPN, avrebbe messo nel mirino due giocatori del campionato italiano: Milan Skriniar dell'Inter e Alessio Romagnoli del Milan. In estate erano stati vani gli assalti per i vari Godin, Boateng e Alderweireld e anche stavolta le trattative saranno piuttosto complicate.