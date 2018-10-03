Napoli, 1-0 all'ultimo respiro: Liverpool battuto, decide Insigne

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Prima vittoria in Champions League per il Napoli di Carlo Ancelotti: all'ultimo respiro, col gol di Lorenzo Insigne, gli azzurri battono 1-0 al Liverpool, al termine di una gara in cui i padroni di casa erano andati già vicini alla rete con almeno due occasioni clamorose. Quattro punti nel girone, arriva una vittoria importantissima per il percorso Champions.