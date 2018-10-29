Napoli, Albiol: "Il pari è poco ma abbiamo schiacciato la Roma"

Fonte: tuttonapoli.net

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Raul Albiol, difensore spagnolo del Napoli, ha analizzato il pareggio interno con la Roma ai microfoni di Radio Kiss Kiss Italia: "Il pareggio è poco ma non era facile riuscire a pareggiare al 90’, abbiamo sbagliato qualche occasione da gol di troppo, loro hanno fatto il loro lavoro, hanno segnato subito, si sono chiusi dietro e sono ripartiti. Abbiamo preso un punto oggi nel finale e perso due punti a Parigi, la squadra è in forma, siamo forti, giochiamo con intensità e umiltà e dobbiamo continuare così. Vedere una squadra forte come la Roma schiacciata nella propria metà campo è un segnale positivo, abbiamo creato tanto, il pareggio è stato giustissimo".