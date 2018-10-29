Napoli, Ancelotti dopo la Roma: "Milik ha fatto il suo. Mertens prolifico"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Carlo Ancelotti, allenatore del Napoli ha parlato delle prestazioni di Milik e Mertens contro la Roma: "La prova aumenta la nostra autostima, è stata un'ottima prova. Possiamo controllare la prova, l'atteggiamento, non possiamo controllare invece il risultato. Ci saranno partite che non meriteremo di vincere e vinceremo, oggi non è successo ma tutti pure i subentrati hanno fatto meglio. Milik ha fatto il suo, era presente, non facile perché loro sono alti ma è stato anche sfortunato di testa. Mertens? E' molto prolifico, sta segnando e quando entra essendo agile ha meno difficoltà ed è importante".