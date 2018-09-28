Napoli, Ancelotti: "Juve esperienza passata. Non fu tutto negativo"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Il tecnico del Napoli, Carlo Ancelotti, nella conferenza stampa di vigilia della gara contro la Juventus, ha parlato anche della sua esperienza passata sulla panchina bianconera: "Fa parte del passato, non lo considero un neo. Fu negativa per risultati, ma mi aiutò a crescere ed a capire come funziona l'organizzazione societaria. Non la considero negativa, poi c'è eccitazione per giocare una grande partita, ma c'è serenità".