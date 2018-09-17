Napoli, Ancelotti: "Non ho intenzione di sfasciare il lavoro di Sarri"

Fonte: Dal nostro inviato a Belgrado, Raimondo De Magistris

"Nessuna identità precisa, ma tante identità". Questa una delle risposte data in conferenza stampa da Carlo Ancelotti, allenatore del Napoli, alla vigilia della sfida di Champions League contro la Stella Rossa Belgrado. "Io - ha detto il tecnico del Napoli - non ho alcuna intenzione di sfasciare il lavoro di Sarri, voglio solo dare alla squadra qualche opzione in più, sia offensiva che difensiva".