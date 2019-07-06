  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Napoli, blitz in Argentina per il giovane Lovera del Rosario Central

06.07.2019 12:38 di Pierpaolo Matrone  Twitter:    articolo letto 1297 volte
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Il Napoli ha quasi messo le mani su Maximiliano Lovera, 20 anni, ala del Rosario Central che s'è messo ben in mostra in Copa Libertadores. Stando a quanto riportato dall'edizione odierna del Corriere dello Sport, infatti, gli 007 azzurri hanno scovato questo talento nella città di Messi ed è stato fatto un blitz per provare a portarlo alle pendici del Vesuvio. La trattativa è nata in queste ultime ore, dopo che la società azzurra s'è convinta che vale la pena puntare su un profilo giovane e forte come il suo.
Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Niccolò Ceccarini

Icardi-Juventus, decisivi gli ultimi giorni di mercato. De Ligt arriva, Paratici a caccia di un esterno sinistro: ipotesi Darmian. Bianconeri ancora in pressing su Chiesa. Marotta e Ausilio al lavoro per anticipare l’arrivo di Lukaku

Inter-Man United, fissato l'incontro per Lukaku. Le posizioni dei due club

Inter-Man United, fissato l'incontro per Lukaku. Le posizioni dei due club L'Inter è pronta a cambiare strategia su Romelu Lukaku, passando ai fatti dopo un corteggiamento che va avanti da settimane. La novità - riporta La Gazzetta dello Sport - è che Inter e Manchester United a breve si siederanno intorno a un tavolo per risolvere la faccenda e chiudere...
