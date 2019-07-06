Napoli, blitz in Argentina per il giovane Lovera del Rosario Central

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Il Napoli ha quasi messo le mani su Maximiliano Lovera, 20 anni, ala del Rosario Central che s'è messo ben in mostra in Copa Libertadores. Stando a quanto riportato dall'edizione odierna del Corriere dello Sport, infatti, gli 007 azzurri hanno scovato questo talento nella città di Messi ed è stato fatto un blitz per provare a portarlo alle pendici del Vesuvio. La trattativa è nata in queste ultime ore, dopo che la società azzurra s'è convinta che vale la pena puntare su un profilo giovane e forte come il suo.