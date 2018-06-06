Napoli, Callejon resta nel mirino del Milan. Giuntoli non molla Politano

© foto di Federico De Luca

L'edizione odierna de Il Mattino scrive del futuro di Josè Maria Callejon, al Napoli dall'estate del 2013. L'esterno spagnolo ha una mezza promessa con il Milan che ora deve far fronte ad altri problemi, che impediscono il pagamento della clausola. In ogni caso, il dirigente rossonero Marco Fassone vuole uno sconto rispetto ai 22 milioni di euro previsti. Difficile, con l'arrivo di Simone Verdi, che il Napoli possa ancora insistere per Suso. Però Giuntoli non molla Matteo Politano proprio per tutelarsi in caso di addio di Callejon. Se Dries Mertens decidesse di andare via, il ds può puntare sul Papu Gomez.