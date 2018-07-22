Napoli, De Laurentiis ammette: "Darmian piacerebbe a tutti"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Intervenuto ai microfoni di Radio Kiss Kiss per analizzare le strategia del suo Napoli sul mercato, il presidente Aurelio De Laurentiis ha chiarito così le intenzioni della dirigenza campana per il ruolo di terzino: "Se ho chiuso con Arias? Falsetto... Ce ne sono circa sei tra quelli che stiamo trattando, nulla ancora di definito. Darmian piacerebbe a tutti, può giocare su entrambe le fasce, ma in questo caso bisognerebbe dare un occhio ai conti".