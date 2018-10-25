Napoli formato Champions, nato dopo l'amarezza di Belgrado

Fonte: Dall'inviato a Parigi

Lorenzo Insigne e Dries Mertens. I difensori del PSG probabilmente ricorderanno a lungo i nomi dei due attaccanti azzurri, così come quello di Josè Callejon. Il pari di Parigi ha evidenziato la forza del gruppo di Carlo Ancelotti, capace di avere cinque punti dopo tre gare del girone di Champions League. Tutti, probabilmente, avrebbero messo la firma per un simile rendimento al momento del sorteggio estivo. Ma le prestazioni contro il Liverpool e contro il PSG sono anche figlie del pari di Belgrado contro la Stella Rossa. Un punto, quello, che ha rappresentato una sconfitta perché la qualificazione dipenderà anche da quel risultato. Da quel momento in poi Ancelotti ha capito di dover osare ma allo stesso tempo di adottare la tattica che gli frullava per la testa. Così è nata la difesa a tre col Liverpool, idem contro il PSG. Intanto il Napoli continua a restare in piena corsa per la qualificazione, con l'amarezza - però - per il gol di Di Maria arrivato al 92'.