Napoli-Icardi, ADL deve prima incassare 100 milioni. Ecco gli esuberi

Analizzando il possibile futuro di Mauro Icardi al Napoli, La Gazzetta dello Sport sottolinea come De Laurentiis voglia comunque aspettare ancora qualche settimana prima di cominciare l’operazione. Il presidente del Napoli - si legge - dovrà infatti provare a incassare un centinaio di milioni con cui definire l’arrivo sia di James Rodriguez che dello stesso Icardi. È questa la condizione necessaria e Giuntoli sta lavorando intensamente per piazzare i giocatori in esubero: Inglese, Rog, Ounas, Verdi e Mario Rui che non rientrano nei piani tecnici.