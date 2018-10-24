Napoli, impresa a metà. Ma il bicchiere è mezzo pieno

Fonte: Dall'inviato a Parigi

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

E' un Napoli che mette paura alle big. Ci è riuscito contro il Liverpool, ha sfiorato l'impresa a Parigi contro il PSG con i gol di Insigne e Mertens. Una prestazione da incorniciare, se non fosse per la prodezza di Di Maria al 92'. C'è orgoglio di aver offerto una prestazione di grande rilievo, ma anche il rammarico per non aver portato a casa i tre punti. Ma c'è grande consapevolezza di poter giocarsela alla pari con il PSG al ritorno al San Paolo, ma anche ad Anfield a Liverpool a dicembre. Il passaggio del turno dipende ancora dal Napoli, visto il secondo posto nel raggruppamento, ma la mano di Ancelotti è evidente e la mentalità portata dal mister è sotto gli occhi di tutti. Per la gioia di De Laurentiis, che voleva un Napoli importante in ambito europeo, ma anche per la gioia dei tifosi che sono sempre più orgogliosi della squadra che può giocarsela contro i top club del Vecchio Continente.