Napoli in emergenza: Koulibaly e Milik a rischio. Mertens in panchina?

Rischia di essere un Napoli rimaneggiato quello che si presenterà a Udine per la gara contro la formazione friulana. Oggi lo stop di Kalidou Koulibaly, domani verrà valutato ma il problema alla spalla lo mette in pericolo. Non migliorano, spiega Il Mattino nella sua edizione online, le condizioni di Arek Milik: l'attaccante polacco continua a lavorare parte col gruppo e parte differenziato. Difficile ad oggi immaginare una sua convocazione per la partita in Friuli. Davanti dovrebbero esserci Hirving Lozano e Fernando Llorente, ancora panchina per José Maria Callejon e Dries Mertens, spiega Gazzetta.it.