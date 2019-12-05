  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Napoli in emergenza: Koulibaly e Milik a rischio. Mertens in panchina?

05.12.2019 22:38 di Marco Conterio  Twitter:    articolo letto 3224 volte
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Rischia di essere un Napoli rimaneggiato quello che si presenterà a Udine per la gara contro la formazione friulana. Oggi lo stop di Kalidou Koulibaly, domani verrà valutato ma il problema alla spalla lo mette in pericolo. Non migliorano, spiega Il Mattino nella sua edizione online, le condizioni di Arek Milik: l'attaccante polacco continua a lavorare parte col gruppo e parte differenziato. Difficile ad oggi immaginare una sua convocazione per la partita in Friuli. Davanti dovrebbero esserci Hirving Lozano e Fernando Llorente, ancora panchina per José Maria Callejon e Dries Mertens, spiega Gazzetta.it.
Stampa la notizia

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

