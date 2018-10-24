Napoli, Insigne: "Importante non aver perso. Infortunio? Solo un colpo"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Lorenzo Insigne, attaccante del Napoli, dopo il pareggio contro il PSG è intervenuto al microfono di Sky Sport: "Siamo un po' rammaricati perché dopo la prestazione che abbiamo fatto, di squadra come al solito, è triste. Guardiamo però il lato positivo. L'importante è non aver perso, ora ci giocheremo tutto in casa nostra e proveremo a fare risultato pieno al San Paolo. Noi prepariamo ogni gara come una finale, questo è positivo. Poi abbiamo Ancelotti che ci trasmette la sua serenità. Dispiace per il pareggio, ma guardiamo avanti, stiamo crescendo ed è positivo".

Sul gol: "Ho fatto un gran movimento, ma il merito è dei miei compagni che mi servono sempre nel modo giusto".



Sul suo infortunio: "Ho preso un colpo, non riuscivo a respirare bene, ma piano piano sta andando via".

Siete fiduciosi per il passaggio del turno? "Siamo fiduciosi, venire qui e fare questo risultato vuol dire che siamo una grande squadra. Dobbiamo continuare a lavorare così, ci toglieremo grandissime soddisfazioni".