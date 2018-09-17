Napoli, Koulibaly: "E' uno dei migliori momenti della mia carriera"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Kalidou Koulibaly è probabilmente all'apice della sua carriera. Dopo il Mondiale e il rinnovo del contratto, il difensore senegalese del Napoli s'è così espresso sul suo momento: "Io sto bene, sono contento di essere qui e felice a Napoli. Per me è un momento davvero positivo della mia vita. Dopo il Mondiale sapevo che era difficile iniziare una nuova stagione, ma ho provato ad assimilare il prima possibile le richieste del mister. Lui ci aiuta molto e questo è importante, sono molto positivo per la nostra squadra".