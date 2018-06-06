Napoli, la Spal non riscatta Grassi. Younes in bilico, parlerà con ADL

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Il quotidiano Il Mattino scrive del futuro di Alberto Grassi, centrocampista di proprietà del Napoli reduce dalla stagione alla SPAL. La Società ferrarese - scrive il giornale in edicola questa mattina - non riscatterà il cartellino dell'ex calciatore dell'Atalanta, perché otto milioni di euro sono giudicati eccessivi. Sarà Carlo Ancelotti a valutare la crescita di Grassi, mentre Amin Younes è in bilico: al presidente Aurelio De Laurentiis non è andato giù il suo atteggiamento e prima di capire se tenerlo o darlo via vuole parlare con l'ex calciatore dell'Ajax.