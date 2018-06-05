Napoli, per la difesa spunta Achraf del Real Madrid. Piace anche Lainer

© foto di J.M.Colomo

Ultime sul mercato del Napoli in difesa direttamente da Sky Sport. In tal senso, gli azzurri cercano un terzino giovane da utilizzare come vice Hysaj: spunta l'idea Achraf Hakimi, marocchino classe '98 del Real Madrid, mentre un altro profilo porta il nome di Lainer del Salisburgo (giocatore seguito però anche dalla Lazio).