La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Napoli, Verdi in uscita: Toro in pole ma ancora non c'è l'accordo

06.07.2019 11:15 di Daniel Uccellieri   articolo letto 3414 volte
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Simone Verdi è pronto a lasciare il Napoli durante questa finestra di mercato. Come scrive Il Mattino nelle sue pagine sportive, il club più avanti per l'ex Bologna è senza dubbio il Torino. Una soluzione gradita all'esterno d'attacco del Napoli, ma c'è ancora da trovare l'accordo tra De Laurentiis e Cairo sulla cifra del trasferimento.
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Niccolò Ceccarini

Icardi-Juventus, decisivi gli ultimi giorni di mercato. De Ligt arriva, Paratici a caccia di un esterno sinistro: ipotesi Darmian. Bianconeri ancora in pressing su Chiesa. Marotta e Ausilio al lavoro per anticipare l’arrivo di Lukaku

Primo piano

Inter-Man United, fissato l'incontro per Lukaku. Le posizioni dei due club

Inter-Man United, fissato l'incontro per Lukaku. Le posizioni dei due club L'Inter è pronta a cambiare strategia su Romelu Lukaku, passando ai fatti dopo un corteggiamento che va avanti da settimane. La novità - riporta La Gazzetta dello Sport - è che Inter e Manchester United a breve si siederanno intorno a un tavolo per risolvere la faccenda e chiudere...
