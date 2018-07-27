  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
A chi conviene lo scambio Bonucci-Caldara?
  Ad entrambe
  Al Milan
  Alla Juventus
  A nessuna delle due

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
Serie A

Napoli, visite mediche in corso per Sabaly

27.07.2018 15:57 di Daniel Uccellieri   articolo letto 8399 volte
© foto di Federico De Luca

Youssouf Sabaly sta svolgendo le visite mediche in una località segreta per capire le sue condizioni dopo l'infortunio rimediato al Mondiale. Stando a quanto riferito da Sky Sport, sono state annullate le visite a Villa Stuart e in questi minuti si stanno svolgendo altrove. Lo riporta TuttoNapoli.net
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Nato Oggi...

EDITORIALE DI: Enzo Bucchioni

Bonucci insiste, ma la Juve non cede Caldara senza ricompra. Higuain no al Milan, va da Sarri con Rugani. Chelsea prende Reina, Morata ai rossoneri. Conte congelato. Vrsaljko all’Inter. Correa e Badelj alla Lazio

Bonucci insiste, ma la Juve non cede Caldara senza ricompra. Higuain no al Milan, va da Sarri con Rugani. Chelsea prende Reina, Morata ai rossoneri. Conte congelato. Vrsaljko all’Inter. Correa e Badelj alla Lazio

Primo piano

ESCLUSIVA TMW - Ag. De Paul: "Udinese rispetti le promesse: vuole andare"

ESCLUSIVA TMW - Ag. De Paul: "Udinese rispetti le promesse: vuole andare" "Venti giorni fa la Fiorentina ci ha presentato un'offerta per De Paul che non abbiamo ritenuto idonea". A parlare è il dt dell'Udinese, Daniele Pradè, sul grande obiettivo di mercato dei viola per l'esterno d'attacco. A Tuttomercatoweb.com, poco dopo la conferenza del dirigente della...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 88
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy