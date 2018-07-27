Napoli, visite mediche in corso per Sabaly

|HOME | EVENTI TMW | REDAZIONE | NETWORK | RMC SPORT
|EVENTI LIVE | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA | CONTATTI
|
|
Primo piano
"Venti giorni fa la Fiorentina ci ha presentato un'offerta per De Paul che non abbiamo ritenuto idonea". A parlare è il dt dell'Udinese, Daniele Pradè, sul grande obiettivo di mercato dei viola per l'esterno d'attacco. A Tuttomercatoweb.com, poco dopo la conferenza del dirigente della...
Oggi
27 Lug Album del 27.07.2018
26 Lug Presentazione calendario Serie A (1)
26 Lug Presentazione calendario Serie A (2)
26 Lug Presentazione calendario Serie A (3)
|Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
|Partita IVA 01488100510