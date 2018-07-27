Napoli, visite mediche in corso per Sabaly

© foto di Federico De Luca

Youssouf Sabaly sta svolgendo le visite mediche in una località segreta per capire le sue condizioni dopo l'infortunio rimediato al Mondiale. Stando a quanto riferito da Sky Sport, sono state annullate le visite a Villa Stuart e in questi minuti si stanno svolgendo altrove. Lo riporta TuttoNapoli.net