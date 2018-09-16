Parma, Gagliolo: "Tre punti a San Siro, un orgoglio"

|HOME | EVENTI TMW | REDAZIONE | NETWORK | RMC SPORT
|EVENTI LIVE | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA | CONTATTI
|
|
Primo piano
“Eravamo abbastanza ottimisti sul campionato a diciannove squadre. Il torneo chiaramente è più difficile perché ci sono meno squadre, ma dal canto nostro proveremo a dare battaglia”. Così a TuttoMercatoWeb il direttore sportivo del Livorno, Elio Signorelli. Stasera la sfida al...
Oggi
16 Set Salernitana-Padova 3-0
16 Set Roma-Chievo Verona
16 Set Album del 16.09.2018
15 Set Inter-Parma
|Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
|Partita IVA 01488100510