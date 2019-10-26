Pioli su Suso: "Quando si colpisce un giocatore si colpisce tutto il Milan"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Nel corso della conferenza stampa odierna, l'allenatore del Milan Stefano Pioli ha parlato della difficile settimana trascorsa dallo spagnolo Suso. A gran voce, sui social e non solo, i tifosi rossoneri hanno chiesto la sua esclusione dal match di domani contro la Roma: "Non prendiamo parte ai processi social o mediatici, siamo un gruppo coeso e unito, lavoriamo per ottenere risultati importanti, per essere squadra. Essere squadra significa sacrificarsi per il compagno. Quando si colpisce un giocatore si colpisce me e soprattutto il Milan. Vogliamo essere una squadra che va in campo con idee chiare. Dobbiamo essere più positivi possibile, dobbiamo analizzare quello che abbiamo fatto di positivo e negativo con il Lecce ma senza isterismi".

