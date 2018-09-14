Pirlo: "Non mi stupirei se Pogba tornasse alla Juventus"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

"Non mi stupirei se Pogba tornasse alla Juventus". Tra un consiglio a Dybala e un ricordo dei comuni tempi bianconeri, nel corso dell'intervista rilasciata a Tuttosport il Maestro Andrea Pirlo ha parlato anche del possibile ritorno del francese in bianconero: "Non mi stupirebbe perché la Juventus sta cercando i migliori e se uno va via non è detto che poi non possa ritornare".

Neppure l’arrivo di Ronaldo l’ha sorpresa?

"All’inizio pensavo fosse soltanto uno dei tanti rumors estivi, poi ho chiamato Paratici e lui mi ha detto: 'È tutto vero, lo stiamo trattando'. Ho fatto i complimenti a lui, a Marotta e al presidente Agnelli. Ma nessuna nostalgia: in carriera ho già avuto la fortuna di dividere lo spogliatoio con tanti Palloni d’Oro".

Allegri tra i primi tecnici al mondo?

"È uno dei migliori, con la Juve ha fatto molto bene e vinto tanto: gli manca solo la ciliegina della Champions. È cresciuto rispetto al primo anno in cui ho lavorato con lui al Milan: ha maggiore esperienza e poi più vinci e più guadagni consapevolezza".