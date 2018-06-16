Pogba, brutto ma decisivo. Quasi involuto

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Sembrava il cugino scarso di Paul Pogba quello visto oggi a Kazan. Lento, quasi svogliato, a tratti irritante, anticipato su tutti i palloni non comodi. Però decisivo, altroché. Perché sull'1-0 è lui a disegnare il passaggio per l'accorrente Griezmann, imbucandolo perfettamente alle spalle di Risdon. E poi, sul 2-1, è lui a entrare come una lama nel burro della difesa australiana, sbagliando il controllo e, di fatto, facendo scaturire l'autogol in pallonetto di Behich.

Però è un allarme rosso per Pogba. Perché già due anni fa, in Francia, all'Europeo, l'ex giocatore della Juventus non aveva dimostrato tutte le sue qualità. E dovrebbe essere il trascinatore della Francia, quella mezz'ala capace di fare la differenza. Non Zidane, probabilmente, sia per ruolo che per caratteristiche. Ma per carattere, quello sì. Ed è un periodo, da quando è finito al Manchester United, che Pogba è finito nell'occhio del ciclone.