Poker italiano in Champions: l'ultima volta nella stagione di Calciopoli

Poker delle italiane in Champions League: con i successi di Inter e Napoli questa sera, dopo Juventus e Roma ieri, arrivano quattro vittorie su quattro gare nella stessa giornata per le nostre squadre. Nella massima competizione continentale non succedeva dalla stagione 2005/2006, quella che sfociò nello scandalo di Calciopoli, quando accadde in ben due occasioni, alla prima e alla quinta giornata. In particolare, l'ultima volta accadde nelle gare del 22 e 23 novembre 2005: Panathinaikos-Udinese 1-2, Juve-Bruges 1-0, Fenerbahçe-Milan 0-4, Inter-Artmedia Bratislava 4-0.