Pulgar vuole andar via: "Bologna, per me è il momento di fare il salto"

Erick Pulgar si mette sul mercato. Dopo una stagione positiva col Bologna e una partecipazione alla Copa America col suo Cile, il centrocampista ha parlato del suo futuro a La Tercera: "Sono a Bologna da quattro anni - spiega Pulgar -, è una città bellissima ma è arrivato il momento per me di fare il salto. Devo fare un passo avanti nella mia carriera per poter lottare per altri obiettivi. La Copa America è stata utile per farmi conoscere: ho giocato per difendere i colori del mio paese ma anche per qualcosa di mio, per puntare in alto nel mondo del calcio"